Ted Cruz Endorses Rep. Ted Budd in North Carolina U.S. Senate Race

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) endorsed Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) for U.S. Senate on Wednesday, calling the congressman a “bulwark against the disastrous Biden agenda.”

“I’m proud to endorse Ted Budd for U.S. Senate in North Carolina. Ted Budd will defend conservative principles and be a bulwark against the disastrous Biden agenda,” Cruz said in a statement. “He will protect the sanctity of life, fight for school choice, and safeguard the Second Amendment. I ask my fellow conservatives in North Carolina to join me in supporting Ted Budd.”

Budd, who has pulled coveted endorsements from former President Donald Trump, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R), and outside conservative group, Club for Growth Action, thanked Cruz for his support and aligned himself as a “conservative fighter.”

“Ted Cruz and I both know what it’s like to be told not to run because the Establishment has decided to anoint one of their own. We both know what it’s like to have to work twice as hard to overcome double-digit deficits to win. And neither one of us complain about it, because we’re Conservative fighters,” Budd said.

“We know nothing will just be handed to us, but the cause is too important to sit down, shut up, and wait our turn. Conservative principles are being challenged every day and it’s critically important we have Conservative fighters representing North Carolina’s working families in the US Senate and crushing the Biden agenda,” he continued. “That’s why I’m running. Amy Kate and I are honored to have the support of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and I look forward to working with him next year in the US Senate.”

Budd’s office drew comparison’s between both Cruz’s and Budd’s campaigns — both Cruz and Budd started their campaigns polling well below “an Establishment favorite,” Cruz down 29 percent and Budd down 38 percent.

“Ted Cruz worked hard and defeated his Establishment opponent by 14 percent. Ted Budd is working hard and all recently polls have indicated Ted Budd is leading his Establishment opponent by double-digits,” according to Budd’s office. “Before he was elected to the U.S. Senate, Ted Cruz had to deal with liberal judges. Before he gets elected to the US Senate, Ted Budd is going to have to deal with a liberal judge. And yes, Ted Cruz and Ted Budd are both Conservative Fighters.”

Recent polls have shown Budd massively pulling ahead of his competitor former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory, who is backed by outgoing Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) — one of the seven Senate Republicans who voted in favor of convicting Trump on impeachment charges in 2021. Internal polling showed Budd leading McCrory by 13 points in the North Carolina U.S. Senate Republican primary race, which takes place on May 17. The most recent WRAL survey showed Budd ten points ahead.

