Watch Live: Joe and Jill Biden Host Celebration for Teachers of the Year

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a White House celebration in honor of the National and State Teachers of the Year on Wednesday.
The president and first lady are scheduled to speak at 4:00 p.m. EST.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a White House celebration in honor of the National and State Teachers of the Year on Wednesday.
The president and first lady are scheduled to speak at 4:00 p.m. EST.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.