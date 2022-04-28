Citizens United President David Bossie — whose organization produced Rigged: The Zuckerberg-Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump, detailing how Mark Zuckerberg dumped $400 million in the 2020 election to bolster then-candidate Joe Biden — largely credited Breitbart News for leading the charge in forcing the tech billionaire to publicly back off of election interference.

Bossie spoke to Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow, discussing the latest developments surrounding the blockbuster documentary, which shows viewers just how Zuckerberg’s millions flowed through Zuckerberg-linked non-profit organizations to quash former President Donald Trump and artificially elevate Biden. Following the documentary’s early April release, Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) announced it will not distribute grants as it did in the last election, which Bossie previously deemed a “big victory for the film.”

Despite the victory, some are seemingly still attempting to quash the truth. As Breitbart News learned this week, DirectTV reportedly refused to air advertising for Rigged without offering a sufficient explanation.

“They can’t afford to have the American people believe that the election … wasn’t perfect, that it wasn’t the most secure election of all time, which is what the mainstream media — that’s the big lie that they’ve been perpetrating for the last 18 months. And if they allow a crack in that veneer, Alex, the whole thing crumbles,” Bossie said, crediting Breitbart News for spreading the news about the film, leading to Zuckerberg’s surrender.

“One week after this movie came out, Mark Zuckerberg threw up his hands and surrendered and said, ‘I will no longer fund elections in the midterm or long term,’ and that is the power — because the mainstream media didn’t cover this film. That’s the power of the conservative movement’s media,” Bossie said.

“That’s the power of Breitbart, to be quite candid with you, because Breitbart led the way on this film and the mainstream media didn’t do it, and yet Mark Zuckerberg felt the pressure. … It’s because the film was talked about across all, you know, platforms across the internet — across the country, across the world,” Bossie continued, explaining that the film has been downloaded in more than 60 countries around the world.

LISTEN:

Bossie continued, adding, that he and Andrew Breitbart “used to sit around trying to figure out how we would take down the left, and very rarely did we come up with a project where you get a clean kill, a clean win, to be honest with you.”

“You know, there are few and far between. I’ve been doing this a long time. You know what? It’s an amazing thing,” he said, encouraging people to watch the film and “arm yourself with the facts and evidence of how Mark Zuckerberg put his thumb on the scale of the election before Election Day 2020.”

People can watch the film at www.Rigged2020.com.