Ron DeSantis: San Francisco Is a ‘Dumpster Fire’

The war of words between California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) continued this week, with the latter referring to San Francisco as a “dumpster fire” that Democrats were fleeing, only to vote Democrat again in Florida.

The context of the insult was the ongoing fight over Disney, which — under pressure from left-wing employees — opposed Florida’s law barring sexuality and gender instruction from K-3 classes in public school, which critics call “Don’t Say Gay.”

Last week, Florida passed another law stripping Disney of special self-governing powers it had wielded since the building of Disney World in Orlando in the 1960s. Disney is demanding that Florida compensate it for decades of public improvements.

Newsom attacked DeSantis over the law, claiming it would raise property taxes and that it was generally bad for business:

Let me get this straight. Desantis’ Disney/Don’t Say Gay retaliation bill could increase a million Floridians' property tax bill by 25%. But go ahead and keep telling us about “fiscal responsibility” & your “business-friendly climate.” https://t.co/U7ACTMGJ6y — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 22, 2022

Newsom also called the bill an “authoritarian” assault on free speech, which he claimed California protects (though a 2017 California law prohibiting “misgendering” was recently struck down by the courts as a violation of the First Amendment):

THIS is what “business friendly” means? We protect free speech in California. We help our businesses grow, thrive, and invent the future. Punishing businesses for speaking out against hatred is the move of an authoritarian regime. https://t.co/dACO1jL5PC — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 20, 2022

Newsom has also tried to use the controversy over the “Don’t Say Gay” bill to urge Disney to move jobs back to California, after the company announced last September that it would relocate 2,000 jobs from high-tax California to low-tax Florida.

On Monday, The Recount posted a video to Twitter in which DeSantis contemplated the problem of employees arriving from blue states in Florida and voting in the “exact same way they voter that turned San Francisco into the dumpster fire that it is.”

ICYMI: Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) calls San Francisco a “dumpster fire” and expresses concern about Democrats moving to Florida: “It is a problem because I do think there’s a class of voters who would come to Florida, and they would continue to vote the same way.” pic.twitter.com/BYcIvTydKY — The Recount (@therecount) April 25, 2022

It is not clear that DeSantis was, as the San Francisco Chronicle alleges, “saying he doesn’t want Golden State businesses moving to Florida,” but rather noting a common concern among conservatives that successful “red” states may turn “blue.”

San Francisco is widely cited as an example of left-wing failure, with rising crime, homelessness, drug use, and poor public schools. Some San Francisco voters seem to have had enough, recalling three school board members in a recent election.

Newsom was mayor of San Francisco before becoming lieutenant governor and then winning election as governor in 2018. He is associated with the beginning of the city’s decline, backing left-wing social policies but neglecting basic governance.

DeSantis has used the term “dumpster fire” in other recent contexts. “People are trying to get the hell out of these dumpster fire states that have just done so poorly,” he said in March, commenting on the ongoing exodus from blue states in general.

