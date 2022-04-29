Job Creators Network: Biden White House ‘Living in a Fantasy Land’ If It Believes Small Businesses Are ‘Booming’

“If the Biden Administration thinks that small businesses are ‘booming’ they are truly living in a fantasy land,” said Alfredo Ortiz, President and CEO of the Job Creators Network, in a statement in response to the White House’s latest report touting a supposed “small business boom.”

“In their fairy tale, they blame anything and anyone for their current economic failure. I wouldn’t be surprised if they don’t start blaming Republican leprechauns for gold inflation, the Easter Bunny for price gouging consumers for the cost of chocolate eggs, and Santa’s Elves for supply chain issues caused by poor management of reindeer routes,” Ortiz said.

“But Americans can all breathe a sigh of relief because it’s rumored Biden will be holding talks at the White House next week with these three dastardly captains of industry, moderated by Jack O’Lantern. We talk to our small business members constantly and in the real world no one feels like they are experiencing a boom.”

Biden’s meeting with small business owners at the White House on Monday coincided with horrific first quarter Gross Domestic Product figures that showed the U.S. economy contracted by 1.4 percent.

The White House issued a report that said that 5.4 million new businesses and 1.9 million jobs were created over the first three quarters of 2021. it also outlines new actions to make starting small businesses simpler and help Americans keep them going.

Thursday’s report is an effort to communicate economic success to the American public as a growing share of voter given Biden a failing grade on his handling of economic issues.

A survey by CNBC recently said that 47% of respondents said the U.S. economy was in “poor” shape, the highest share since 2012. Just 17% said the economy is in “excellent” or “good” shape.

UPI contributed to this article.

