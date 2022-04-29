The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), the Senate Democrats’ campaign arm, will reportedly spend $33 million in advertisements this fall to help protect their majority and vulnerable members.

The DSCC will spend the majority of $33 million in ad reserves to help their most vulnerable members before the November elections, according to Politico.

The majority in the upper chamber is on the line, since the Senate is split evenly at 50/50, meaning Democrats can not lose any of the seats and the Republicans only need one. The bulk of the ad reserves will go towards Nevada’s Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D), Arizona’s Sen. Mark Kelly (D), Georgia’s Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), and New Hampshire’s Sen. Maggie Hassan (D).

The report noted that $33 million would be split among the vulnerable members’ states: $8.4 million in Nevada, $7.5 million in Arizona, $7 million in Georgia, and $4 million in New Hampshire.

DSCC’s executive director Christie Roberts said the DSCC is reserving now to “communicate on television in the most effective way, drive the contrast between our strong Democratic candidates and the GOP’s weak nominees, and help ensure Democrats protect and expand our Senate majority.”

For the two states, the DSCC is going on the offense. They are willing to spend $3 million in Pennsylvania since the seat is open after Republican Sen. Pat Toomey announced his retirement, and $3 million in Wisconsin against Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who is running for reelection.

The $33 million is only the first large-ad reservation made by the DSCC. There are also other outside organizations on both sides making reservations, such as the Democratic Senate Majority PAC and Republican Senate Leadership Fund, as well as the Senate Republican campaign arm, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).

However, the campaign arms will reportedly spend next to nothing when compared to outside groups. For instance, the Republican Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC closely aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, announced last week it has already booked $141 million worth of fall ad space.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.