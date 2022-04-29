President Joe Biden is flopping on a series of key issues, likely boosting Republicans ahead of the midterms, a survey from The Federalist/Susquehanna found.

Overall, 54 percent disapprove of the president, and among those, 44 percent “strongly” disapprove. However, the situation worsens when likely voters are presented with specific issues, demonstrating the Democrats’ vulnerabilities heading into the November midterm elections.

For instance, 61 percent disapprove of Biden’s handling of inflation, and among those, 51 percent “strongly” disapprove. This is significant, as recent surveys suggest Americans view the economy as a top issue determining how they will vote in future elections.

Biden’s approval on other key issues remains underwater as well:

Immigration

34 percent approve

52 percent disapprove

Crime

37 percent approve

54 percent disapprove

Gas prices

38 percent approve

56 percent disapprove

Overall, 66 percent said the economy has worsened over the last six months and 75 percent say it is “likely” that the U.S. will experience a recession in the next 6-12 months.

As a result, Republicans now hold a ten-point advantage on a generic congressional ballot, 49 percent to the Democrats’ 39 percent.

The survey was taken April 19-27, 2022, among 800 likely voters and has a +/- 3/46 margin of error.

Meanwhile, Democrat leaders are continuing to refuse to take responsibility for high gas prices and inflation, expressing the belief that Americans are blaming high gas prices on oil and gas companies — not Democrats, who control Washington, DC.

“No. I don’t think the public is blaming Democrats. I think they’re blaming oil companies,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said during a Thursday press conference.

“They will blame all of us if we don’t do something about the fossil fuel industry,” she added.

WATCH:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi / Facebook