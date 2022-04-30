Republican Carla Sands, a candidate for Pennsylvania’s Senate seat, slammed Mehmet Oz on Breitbart News Saturday for “gaslighting voters.”

“Mehmet Oz has been gaslighting Republican voters, not sharing the truth,” Sands said about Oz’s compulsory Turkish military service. Oz had to serve in the Turkish military to remain a dual citizen of both Turkey and the United States.

“He chose to serve in the Turkish military, not in the U.S. military,” she added. “I don’t know how you can say you are America First when you do that.”

Sands noted that Oz on Tuesday had a terrible debate. Touting her own performance, Sands called Oz a minnow. “He’s a minnow,” Sands said. “MAGA in name only.”

“If he were running in New Jersey as a moderate Democrat, I think he’d get the job done,” she said about Oz’s history of pushing the Democrat agenda.

“He cannot close the deal with the voters, you can see it,” she said about Oz’s Senate bid in Pennsylvania. “This race is wide open.”

“Forty to fifty percent of the voters haven’t made up their minds in Pennsylvania, and there’s tens of millions of dollars being spent with these two guys attacking each other. We know that Mehmet doesn’t share the values of Pennsylvania Republican voters,” Sands continued.

Sands ticked off Democrat issues that Oz supported during the debate. “I literally had my team tweet out in real time evidence in his own words that he supported things like transgender minor surgery and hormone injection … critical race theory, and red flag laws,” she said.

“He got snookered by Jussie Smollett,” Sands added, referring to Oz’s sympathy for the actor who perpetrated a hoax on himself. “How in the world can he fight against Russia and China, and even Chuck Schumer, if you can get ‘Jussied’ by Jussie?” Sands asked.