Poll: More Voters Say Republicans Better than Democrats at Handling Key Economic Issues

More U.S. adults believe Republicans are better suited than Democrats to handle key economic issues such as inflation heading into the midterm election, a NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll released this week found.

“When it comes to dealing with the economy, which party do you think would do a better job: the Democratic Party, the Republican Party, or both about the same?” the survey asked, presenting the same question for a variety of issues.

Survey after survey shows the economy and inflation as top issues for Americans, and according to this poll, Republicans have an edge in handling the economy, as 42 percent chose the GOP, compared to 26 percent who chose Democrats. Seventeen percent chose neither, and 13 percent said they handle it “about the same.”

When it comes to controlling inflation, another top issue, 41 percent said Republicans are better suited to handle the issue, while 20 percent chose Democrats — a difference of 21 percent.

Republicans also hold the edge on the issue of crime (39 percent to the Democrat Party’s 23 percent), immigration (37 percent to the Democrats’ 34 percent), as well as national security (43 percent to the Democrats’ 24 percent).

The poll was taken April 19-26, 2022, among 1,377 adults and has a +/- 3.4 percent.

The figures are alarming for Democrats, as most Americans have consistently identified the economy as the top issue in determining how they will vote in future elections.

What is more, President Biden’s approval on the economy is completely under water by -20 percent, as 57.4 percent disapprove and 37.4 percent approve, according to the latest RealClearPolitics average of polls.

Congressional Democrats, however, are following the commander-in-chief’s lead and refusing to take responsibility for the economic issues that have plagued Biden’s presidency, blaming Russia, the coronavirus, and oil and gas companies for high prices.

“No. I don’t think the public is blaming Democrats,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said during a press conference on Thursday, where she and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced plans to “go after” oil and gas companies, blaming them for the rise in prices.

“I think they’re blaming oil companies. They will blame all of us if we don’t do something about the fossil fuel industry,” the 82-year-old Democrat added.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi / Facebook