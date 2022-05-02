Andy Biggs Unveils ‘America First Contract’ Ahead of Pivotal Midterm Elections

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), a former Freedom Caucus chair, unveiled his “America First Contract” on Monday, designed to counter the Biden administration while providing an eight-point platform for Republicans should they take back the House.

“It isn’t enough for Republicans to remind voters that Democrats have lost their conscience. Republicans must have an affirmative, positive platform that can be implemented. The plan must advance positive policy while rolling back Biden’s initiatives that have harmed us so badly,” Biggs said in a statement.

The Arizona conservative’s eight policy pillars range from immigration to energy, enhanced oversight, and how Republicans can use the House majority to rein in Biden’s abuse of power in the new congressional term.

Biggs’s policy platform follows in line with Sen. Rick Scott’s (R-FL) 11-point broad vision for Republicans should they take back Congress after the 2022 midterm elections.

Biggs said in the opening of his America First Contract, “Within the first 100 days of the next Congressional term, I will work with my colleagues to introduce and vote for legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives achieving the following:”

Reduce Inflation and Strengthen the Economy Secure Our Border Restore Transparency and Parental Choice in Education Reduce Violent Crime and Preserve the Rule of Law Restore Election Integrity Break Up Big Tech Puts America First in Foreign, Energy, and Trade Policies Reinstate Good Government Practices Conducting Oversight

Biggs said they can use their congressional majorities to rein in executive abuse in power in 2023 and beyond. This includes:

Hold President Biden and his administration accountable by bringing Biden administration officials before congressional committees for hearings on their dangerous policies, including border security, the struggling economy, abusive political prosecutions, indoctrinating education policies, disruptive energy policies, and more. Our Investigative Committees will produce the results of their investigations, including legislation to prevent future abuses of power and referrals for prosecution where necessary. Republicans must pass rules of the House that restore normalcy and adequate representation of our respective constituencies. Use the budget and the budgeting process to stand up to the Biden administration to defund radical executive actions and use available leverage to secure policy victories. For example, Republicans should leverage “must-pass” government funding bills to stop vaccine mandates, secure the border, support our law enforcement, and shrink federal spending to reduce the national debt and produce a balanced federal budget.

Biggs said that he hopes to advance America First policies and combat Biden as the “American Last President” in a video teasing his policy platform: