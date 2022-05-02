Fence barricades went up around the Supreme Court on Monday evening after a leak of an alleged draft of a decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Right now: Barricades are up around the Supreme Court building, just minutes after reports from Politico were leaked indicating SCOTUS has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade,” tweeted Washington Examiner reporter Cami Mondeaux.

Right now: Barricades are up around the Supreme Court building, just minutes after reports from Politico were leaked indicating SCOTUS has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/LxR9rbs6TF — Cami Mondeaux (@cami_mondeaux) May 3, 2022

Mondeaux tweeted that she got the alert for the breaking news story as she was passing by the court and that the barricades were going up right then.

She tweeted at 9:10 p.m. ET. Politico published the story at 8:32 p.m. ET.

Another reporter tweeted a photo of the barricades. The reporter, Gabe Fleisher, tweeted that the barricades were set up by the “order of the Supreme Court Marshal” and that two police officers were standing watch as a crowd of about 50 gathered, most sitting quietly with candles.

AT THE SUPREME COURT — Barricades have been set up (“by order of the Suprmee Court Marshal,” they say). Two police officers are standing watch as a crowd of about 50 has gathered, most sitting quietly with candles. pic.twitter.com/0jWbjBEjTM — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) May 3, 2022

Fleisher also captured a woman screaming at the court and a man telling her, “You lost babykiller.”

Small disputes breaking out as some of the of those gathered are urging people to “get loud,” while others sit vigil-like. In this video, a pro-life protestors also comes. “You lost, babykiller!” he yells. pic.twitter.com/07YuNXFCzA — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) May 3, 2022

