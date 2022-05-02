Barricades Go Up Around Supreme Court after Leak of Alleged Roe v. Wade Draft Decision

Supreme Court Building barricaded in anticipation of demonstrations in light of the leaked draft of a potential Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, on May 2, 2022. (Twitter/@cami_mondeaux)
Twitter/@cami_mondeaux
Kristina Wong

Fence barricades went up around the Supreme Court on Monday evening after a leak of an alleged draft of a decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Right now: Barricades are up around the Supreme Court building, just minutes after reports from Politico were leaked indicating SCOTUS has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade,” tweeted Washington Examiner reporter Cami Mondeaux.

Mondeaux tweeted that she got the alert for the breaking news story as she was passing by the court and that the barricades were going up right then.

She tweeted at 9:10 p.m. ET. Politico published the story at 8:32 p.m. ET.

Another reporter tweeted a photo of the barricades. The reporter, Gabe Fleisher, tweeted that the barricades were set up by the “order of the Supreme Court Marshal” and that two police officers were standing watch as a crowd of about 50 gathered, most sitting quietly with candles.

Fleisher also captured a woman screaming at the court and a man telling her, “You lost babykiller.”

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook. 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.