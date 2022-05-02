Former President Donald Trump’s estranged niece Mary Trump melted down over a leaked draft of a Supreme Court majority opinion overruling Roe v. Wade, calling the high court “illegitimate” and calling on people to “fight NOW.”

“Fuck this illegitimate SCOTUS. Fuck the Republican party that enabled this. And if you don’t care that this decision makes women second-class citizens, fuck you too,” Mary Trump ranted.

“We don’t have the luxury of time–we need to fight NOW. It’s Democrats vs. Fascists in 2022. Vote accordingly,” she said:

“Fight NOW” is a notable call from Mary Trump, who refused to veer from left-wing groupthink in early 2020, asserting that her uncle was “getting off” on events that occurred on January 6 as Democrats accused him of inciting insurrection.

“They really thought that they could control this monster they created and were probably hoping for a bloodless coup,” she said at the time.

She added that Trump likely thought it was “fun to watch all these people being murderous on his behalf.” It remains unclear if she sees the irony as she is now calling on the left to “fight NOW” as hundreds gather in front of the Supreme Court on Monday night, angry at the prospect of the court overturning the original ruling.

“We hold that Roe v. Wade must be overruled,” the opinion reads in part. “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision, including the one on which the defenders of Roe and Casey now chiefly rely—the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.”

Her remarks come hours after someone leaked a draft Supreme Court opinion overruling Roe v. Wade to the press. As Breitbart News reported, the leak stands as “one of the greatest scandals to ever hit the nation’s highest court and a possible attempt to intimidate one or more justices to reverse their vote or to ignite a liberal brushfire to pack the Supreme Court before Democrats lose Congress in November.”

