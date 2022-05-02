WATCH: Antifa Attacks Oregon GOP Rally, Police Slow to Respond

Antifa rioters attacked a Republican political rally in Portland, Oregon, Saturday and threw smoke canisters and other objects. Attendees said police took more than 20 minutes to respond to calls for help. In a separate incident on Friday, Antifa members threw paint-filled bags, fireworks, and rocks at “People’s Convoy” vehicles.

Supporters of Sandy, Oregon, Mayor Stan Pulliam gathered in a Portland park on Saturday to support his campaign for governor. A short time later, Antifa members arrived and began throwing smoke canisters, paint-filled balloons, and fireworks, Fox News reported. Understaffed Portland police officers reportedly took more than 20 minutes to respond. By the time they arrived, the Antifa members had dispersed.

This is what happens when a Republican dares to hold an event in Portland to talk about funding our police. Antifa shows up. Well we won’t be intimidated and stop speaking the truth. #WarOnWoke #orpol #orgov pic.twitter.com/tBRiHMao7W — Mayor Stan Pulliam (@StanPulliam) April 30, 2022

After police finally arrived, Pulliam told reporters that his supporters experienced what “neighbors throughout the Portland community have to experience on almost a daily basis.”

“We called the police, we called 911,” the gubernatorial candidate running on a platform to “re-fund police” continued. “In fact, at the Justice of Peace Center, we were just outside of their headquarters, sat on hold for over 20 minutes. No police officers ever arrive until the very end, just to take our statement.”

At least two people reportedly sustained injuries during the Antifa attack.

“This is what happens when a Republican dares to hold an event in Portland to talk about funding our police,” Pulliam added. “Antifa shows up. Well, we won’t be intimidated and stop speaking the truth.”

Portland police officials reported they only had “a few officers available in the precinct. They said a sergeant initially responded to monitor the situation and gather resources.



One day earlier, Antifa protesters attempted to disrupt a “People’s Convoy” by throwing rocks, paint-filled bags and fireworks from a freeway overpass, the Daily Mail reported. Traffic came to a stop as the attack from above continued, video from a motorist shows.

Sounds of gunfire can be heard near the end of the video. Police say evidence was removed from the scene before they arrived and no arrests were made. No one appears to have been injured.