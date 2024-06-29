Bernie Sanders: Joe Biden’s Debate ‘Not Great’; Still Thinks He Can Beat Trump

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Friday said President Joe Biden’s debate performance on Thursday was “not great,” but he believes the president can still beat former President Donald Trump in November.

Sanders said in Wisconsin, “Let’s talk about last night. Mmmm… not great!”

“He’s not a great debater, he’s not necessarily a great speaker. People are just gonna have to say: Okay, you know what? Yeah, he’s old. Yeah, he’s not as articulate as he should be. But you’re voting for somebody whose policies will impact your life,” he said.

WATCH: What Was That?! Biden Coughs, Stumbles, Rambles His Way Through Debate After Week of Rest and Prep

When asked about the New York Times editorial board’s call for Biden to drop out of the race for president, Sanders, a former presidential candidate, said that Biden needs to focus more on how he would “improve the lives of working people.”

"Biden is the candidate. I suspect he will be the candidate. I'll do my best to get him elected," he added. The Vermont progressive claimed that Trump "lied and lied and lied" during Thursday's presidential debate, but Biden was "not terribly articulate." "He was not focused," he said. "He did not defend a very strong record. He should have been loud and clear in telling the American people that he was the first president in American history ever to walk on a picket line." Michael LaRose, First Lady Jill Biden's former spokesman, told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle that the conversation about having Biden step down would have to come from congressional leadership. "Something like that, and I think it's important for your audience to know, like, in both parties, something like that would probably have to come from, like, the leadership in Congress," he said, referring to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).