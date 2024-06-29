Rob Reiner Co-Hosted a Watch Party for Biden-Trump Showdown. Now He Admits ‘Debate Was a Disaster for Biden’

Not even Joe Biden’s biggest Hollywood cheerleader, Rob Reiner, could see Thursday’s debate as anything other than a complete fiasco for the octogenarian president.

After nearly two days of conspicuous silence, Rob Reiner has finally weighed in on the CNN debate, deeming it a “disaster” for Biden. But he also doubled down on his support for the incumbent, claiming that Biden is still a “good, decent man” who “cares” about his fellow Americans.

Reiner also smeared former President Donald Trump, calling him a “convicted felon” who will “destroy our democracy.”

Reiner reportedly co-hosted a Hollywood watch party on Thursday that doubled as a Biden fundraiser. Other attendees included three Democrat governors — Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Andy Beshear of Kentucky and JB Pritzker of Illinois, according to a Deadline report.

In claiming that Biden is a “good, decent man,” Reiner omitted the fact that Biden lied during the debate when he claimed no U.S. service members have been killed during his presidency.

As Breitbart News reported, 13 American troops were killed in August 2021 during the severely botched Afghanistan withdrawal that Biden ordered. Three American soldiers were killed in Jordan in January 2024 after they were targeted by Iran-backed militia groups.

Courtesy of CNN Presidential Debate

In addition, two Navy SEALs died also in January during an operation to interdict a ship carrying Iranian-made weapons bound for Yemen.

Gold Star families have condemned Biden for erasing the legacy of their loved ones.

Rob Reiner continues to be Joe Biden’s biggest cheerleader in the entertainment industry. He is set participate in a Hollywood fundraiser for Biden on Saturday featuring Vice President Kamala Harris.

