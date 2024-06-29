Joe Biden Rolls Out Robert De Niro for Another Fundraising Plea Following Debate Disaster

Joe Biden has rolled out Robert De Niro for another fundraising plea less than a day after the president’s disastrous debate performance, which has sent many Democrat megadonors scurrying for a possible replacement candidate.

The Biden campaign blasted an email fundraiser Friday afternoon bearing a message from Robert De Niro, who praised Biden for what he called “decency, compassion, and honest, intelligent leadership.” The email contained no references to Thursday’s presidential debate, which was widely seen as a catastrophe for Biden.

“Donald Trump is a wannabe tough guy with no morals or ethics who will do whatever he can to obtain power. As an actor, I could never play him. There’s not a shred of humanity to hang on to,” De Niro said

“I strongly support Joe Biden. He’s a lifelong public servant with great personal integrity. I trust him completely to run the country. He puts you first. Trump cares only about himself.”

The Biden campaign blasted a similarly-worded email from De Niro in May, just a day after the actor’s tumultuous press conference in New York during which he traded profanities with Trump supporters.

During Thursday’s debate, Joe Biden appeared disoriented and more out-of-sorts than usual. In one shocking moment early in the live CNN broadcast, he began spouting gibberish before bowing his head and appearing to shut down completely — only to jerk himself awake and declare “we finally beat Medicare.”

Courtesy of CNN Presidential Debate

Biden malfunctioned a few other times throughout the evening. He even had trouble getting through his final statement, which was pre-scripted. At the end of the broadcast, Jill Biden was seen leading her husband by the hand off the stage.

Biden’s poor performance has sent Democrat leaders, donors, and the mainstream news media into panic mode, with many calling for Biden to be replaced on the presidential ticket.

But Biden shows no signs of relinquishing his grip on power.

A campaign adviser said the president has no plans to drop out of the race.

