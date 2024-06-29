Van Jones: ‘High Likelihood’ ‘Biden Victory Ultimately Means Kamala Harris Will Be President’

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” CNN Political Commentator and former Obama Adviser Van Jones said that Republican claims that Vice President Kamala Harris is really on the ballot are accurate and “it’s hard to imagine” the Joe Biden that “you saw yesterday” on the debate stage “making it four-and-a-half more years. And so, you do have to acknowledge, there is a high likelihood that a Joe Biden victory ultimately means Kamala Harris will be president.”

Host Abby Phillip said, “This has been something that they have described as a conservative talking point, a hitjob, that she’s really the one on the ballot. But it seems like, at this very moment, that is true.”

Jones responded, “Yeah. Because, look, Joe Biden did a great job today, and that was a relief for a lot of people, but it’s hard to unsee yesterday. And it’s hard to imagine the guy you saw yesterday making it four-and-a-half more years. And so, you do have to acknowledge, there is a high likelihood that a Joe Biden victory ultimately means Kamala Harris will be president. So, people need to make the decision, do you feel comfortable? Do you feel good about that?”

