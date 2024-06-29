Ex-Melania Trump Friend Blames Biden’s Debate Performance on Bad Lighting

A former friend of Melania Trump blamed President Joe Biden’s poor debate performance on bad lighting by CNN.

The former friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, posted on X:

NO ONE HAD TO SAY A WORD. CNN’s carefully considered FRAMING & LIGHTING design effectively conveyed the intended perceptions of fragility vs. dominance in visual composition. Biden was filmed in profile, looking pale as a ghost. Trump was filmed straight on, not looking his usual shade of tangerine, but more like marmalade. Biden is a man of honor, integrity, resilience, and resolve. A Trump is a Trump is a Trump.

She then posted two screenshots of Biden to illustrate her point, one of Biden looking pale at the debate, and another at a rally he spoke at the next day.

She posted the screenshots in response to actress Ellen Barkin, who accused CNN of bias. Barkin posted: “How the f-ck is no one in the msm addressing the clear bias @CNN displayed in every aspect of this debate. I have yet to hear one word of criticism toward the network…and that is f-cking terrifying.”

Most of the critique of Biden’s performance from pundits on both the right and left was not that Biden was “pale,” but rather that he was unable to finish thoughts, sentences, and appeared to freeze at least once. This was in contrast to Trump, who answered questions coherently and fluidly.

In addition, Biden had chosen his position on the stage after winning a coin toss.

Wolkoff also blamed those moments not on “cognitive problems” but his “lifelong battle with stuttering.”

“I will vote for the man who stutters (a lifelong speech condition that disrupts the normal flow of speech) VS A man with a lifelong nature that is disruptive, destructive, and unpredictable,” she posted.

President Joe Biden’s verbal stumbles are not cognitive problems, but rather part of his lifelong battle with stuttering. I will vote for the man who stutters (a lifelong speech condition that disrupts the normal flow of speech) A man with a lifelong nature that is… https://t.co/bsq4yfb2TC pic.twitter.com/XxHxrB4mg7 — Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) June 29, 2024

