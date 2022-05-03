Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed Pennsylvania Republican candidate Jim Bognet, who is running for the House of Representatives to unseat Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA).

In a statement from his Save America PAC, Trump gave Bognet, who previously worked in his administration creating manufacturing jobs to rebuild America’s industrial heartland, his “Complete and Total Endorsement!”

“Jim Bognet will be a fantastic Congressman for Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District! Jim served in my Administration and helped bring manufacturing jobs back to Northeast Pennsylvania,” Trump explained in his endorsement statement.

Trump added that if Bognet is elected to Congress, “He will fight to Grow our Economy, Build the Wall, Defend the Second Amendment, and Support our Brave Military, Vets, and Law Enforcement.” He also hammered Cartwright, saying he is a puppet of “Nancy Pelosi and the Radical Left, who wants to open our borders and defund the police.”

The former president explained that with Bognet being the Republican nominee in the district, which he barely lost to the Democrat in the last cycle, the Republicans would be able to “flip this seat and Make America Great Again.”

Shortly after Trump endorsed Bognet, the latter released a statement saying, “It is an incredible honor to be endorsed by President Trump. One of the greatest honors of my life was serving in the Trump Administration to bring back jobs to Pennsylvania.”

“I am extremely humbled and grateful for his support,” Bognet continued while noting that the support from Trump and other America First conservatives in the Keystone State will help him stop “Biden’s crazy liberal policies by defeating Matt Cartwright in Biden’s ‘hometown.'”

Confident that the Republicans will take back the majority in the House,since they only need to net gain five seats, with Cartwright’s being one of them, the GOP candidate added, “When I win, a new Republican majority will Take Back America and restore President Trump’s policies of building the wall, stopping illegal immigration, and fighting inflation driven by the liberals’ spending and anti-energy policies!”

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday, Bognet hammered Cartwright for being a “rubber stamp” to the Democrat policies he hopes to end if elected to Congress. He said that November’s midterm election will “come down to freedom versus total government control of every aspect of our day-to-day life.”

However, Bognet, now with Trump’s endorsement, will have to make it through the primary in two weeks before he looks towards running against Cartwright in November.

In the primary, he will go head to head with an anti-Trumper, Mike Marsicano, a former mayor who had run as a Democrat for Congress twice before switching political parties in 2019,when he ran for the same seat in the Republican primary and lost to Bognet, who went on to run in the general election against the Democrat incumbent.

Breitbart News recently unearthed reports that showed Marsicano allegedly abused his then-wife in the early 2000s and has a history of fighting and racism.

When asked about his past record, Marsicano did not respond to Breitbart News’s request for comment regarding the allegations of abuse from his then-wife in the late 1990s or his use of racial slurs and excessive force toward a black minor in 1997.

