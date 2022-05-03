Former state Sen. Erin Houchin clinched Indiana’s 9th Congressional District Republican primary Tuesday night from the crowded field, according to the Associated Press at 9:55 p.m. EDT.

Shortly after the race was called, Houchin claimed victory with 37 percent of the vote, with roughly 89 percent of the votes counted.

BREAKING: Erin Houchin wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Indiana's 9th Congressional District. #APRaceCall at 9:55 p.m. EDT. https://t.co/2nlgpji7ac — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 4, 2022

Other contenders in the race were U.S. Rep. Mike Sodrel, who had 26 percent of the vote, and political outsider Stu Barnes-Israel with only 21 percent. Barnes-Israel reportedly conceded the race just after 9:30 p.m.

However, this race is not the first time Houchin has run for Congress in Indiana’s 9th Congressional District. She ran in 2016 but came up short against Republican Rep. Trey Hollingsworth.

But, after a handful of terms in Congress, Hollingsworth announced in January that he would not seek reelection to the southern Indiana congressional seat.

The Indianapolis Star reported that Hollingsworth’s retirement made his seat the only vacant congressional seat in Indiana, giving Republicans a chance to run for Congress in a safe district.

But, the report added that the former congressman only announced in January, giving Republicans less than a month before the filing deadline to figure out who would be running.

In total, there were nine Republicans and three Democrats on the ballot in the red-leaning district. Still, despite who wins on her opponent’s side, Houchin will have the upper hand as it is a right-leaning congressional district.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.