Trump-Backed Republican Max Miller Wins Ohio Seventh District Primary

Republican Max Miller won the GOP primary in Ohio’s newly redrawn Seventh Congressional District by an overwhelming majority Tuesday evening.

Miller, a former aide to former President Donald Trump, was declared the winner in his race with more than 70 percent of the vote and 65 percent of precincts reported as of about 10:30 p.m. EDT, according to a New York Times tabulation.

Miller received an endorsement from Trump in February 2021, early on in Miller’s campaign, after Miller launched a bid to unseat Never Trump Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH), one of the ten defectors who voted to impeach Trump over the January 6 riot.

In September, amid a well-funded challenge from Miller, Gonzalez became the first of the Republican impeachment voters to announce he would retire.

Trump celebrated Gonzalez’s exit from Congress at the time, saying, “Good riddance to Anthony, he can now get himself a job at ratings-dead CNN or MSDNC!”

Miller, who had initially campaigned in the 13th District, was forced to switch districts during his primary run because of Ohio’s drawn out redistricting process. Miller was shifted into a competitive primary in the Seventh District — which moved from solid red to lean red — against incumbent Rep. Bob Gibbs (R-OH).

However, in part because of the rocky redistricting process, Gibbs announced last minute he would be retiring, effectively clearing the primary field for Miller’s victory.

Since 2011, I’ve had the honor of serving the people of Ohio’s 18th, then 7th District. I helped reform federal water resources policy, made clean water utilities more affordable for low-income communities, cut taxes & red tape for millions of American families & businesses… pic.twitter.com/xABqVFGHjw — Gibbs for Congress (@Bob_Gibbs) April 6, 2022

House Republican Conference chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who had endorsed Miller, released a statement of celebration after he had secured the victory, saying, “I look forward to helping Max across the finish line in November as Republicans earn a historic majority to Fire Nancy Pelosi once and for all and Save America.”

National Republican Congressional Committee chair Tom Emmer (R-MN) also put out a congratulatory statement about Miller, expressing confidence in the Republican’s ability to win the seat in November.

Emmer said, “Ohioans will reject the Democrat Party’s harmful record of skyrocketing inflation, rising crime, and an unmitigated crisis at our southern border, and send Max to Washington.”

Miller will face Democrat Matthew Diemer, a podcast host and first-time political candidate, in the general election.

