J.D. Vance, the frontrunner in the Ohio Senate Republican primary whose been endorsed by former President Trump, says it would be an “amazing victory” for the United States if the Supreme Court (SCOTUS) overturns Roe v. Wade which legalized abortion nationwide in 1973.

On Monday evening, Politico published a draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that overturns Roe v. Wade and returns the issue of abortion back to individual states.

Vance, who has been endorsed by the Ohio Right to Life, celebrated the news while cautioning conservatives that “the elites of the left don’t care about norms or anything else besides winning.”

The fact that things like this are leaking suggests the elites of the left don’t care about norms or anything else besides winning. They have declared full scale culture war on multiple fronts. Conservatives should wake up to this new reality. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) May 3, 2022

“Hope the news of the leaked opinion is true,” Vance wrote. “Would be an amazing victory for the pro-life movement and, most importantly, the innocents we fight for.”

“The fact that things like this are leaking suggests the elites of the left don’t care about norms or anything else besides winning,” he continued. “They have declared full-scale culture war on multiple fronts. Conservatives should wake up to this new reality.”

The Ohio Senate Republican primary is on May 3.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.