Radical Pro-Abortion activists gathered outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday evening to protest the Court’s potential decision to overrule its 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which declared abortion to be protected by the U.S. Constitution.

On Monday evening, Politico published an alleged decision, seemingly written by Justice Samuel Alito, that would overrule Roe v. Wade. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, revolves around Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban and is the most significant challenge in decades to the Court’s Roe v. Wade decision. Someone allegedly leaked the draft to Politico — an action considered by many to be an “original sin for judicial ethics,” and “one of the greatest breaches of security in the history of the Court.”

Protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., largely at the direction of the Women’s March. The group, which is notably a radical feminist organization that sprouted in the wake of Donald Trump’s election to the presidency, encouraged protesters around the country to “show up for abortion rights” at their local courthouses at 5 p.m.

“Let’s be clear: Abortion is health care. That’s why in light of the dire news that SCOTUS intends to vote to strike down Roe v. Wade, we’re showing up for abortion rights,” Women’s March announced on Instagram. “Tuesday, May 3rd, at 5p your local time. Show up at your courthouses, federal buildings or town square to say bans off our bodies and demand elected officials take action before SCOTUS overturns Roe.”

Women’s March asserted in its post that protesters are “going to keep showing up with larger and larger actions in the days, weeks, and months to come.”

ShutDownDC, another radical group that describes itself as “an organizing space where individuals and groups can come together to organize direct action,” also posted on social media, prompting protestors to show up at the Supreme Court steps.

Before the protest, one commenter asked ShutDownDC’s Twitter: “Where are the conservative justices’ homes?” The group responded by saying, “stay tuned on that.”

ShutDownDC’s website indirectly espouses the tenants of Critical Race Theory and says the United States is “built on oppression.”

“We are not seeking a ‘return to normalcy,’ because we know that returning to ‘normal’ means returning to a system that was built on oppression,” the group states. “Rather, we see this as the time to rise up against the current crisis and move forward to dismantle the interlocking systems of oppression that have plagued this land for centuries.”

Jonathan Turley, criminal defense attorney and Shapiro professor of public interest law at George Washington University, said the leak could be an effort to “pressure the Court…”

“The most likely motivation is obviously to pressure the Court and push the legislation in Congress on a federal abortion law before the midterm elections. It will also likely renew the call for court packing,” Turley wrote.

“The fact that some are praising this leak shows how utterly craven we have become in our politics,” he concluded. “There appears no ethical rule or institutional interest that can withstand this age of rage.”

