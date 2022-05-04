Nolte: Democrats Had 50 Years to Pass Abortion Legislation

Hey, you idiots who are all juiced up to vote for Democrats now it looks like the obscenity called Roe v. Wade is about to be overturned… Newsflash, stupes: Those same Democrats had 50 years to make abortion legal all across the land and those same Democrats CHOSE not to.

How stupid are you?

No, really, how stupid are you?

Do you enjoy being manipulated?

Do you enjoy being played for a stooge?

Don’t you see what’s going on?

Think about this…

"You Got the Message, Motherf***er" — Pro-Abortion Protester Shoves Pro-Lifer pic.twitter.com/7DzJJ1aWCP — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 4, 2022

Nearly 50 years ago, after a bunch of old, white men fabricated butchering unborn babies into a Constitutional right, Democrats began using used the threat of Roe v. Wade being overturned to get you to vote for them and send them money.

For nearly 50 years Democrats have raised the spook specter of, Eeeeevil GOP gonna overturn Roe!

And for just as long the GOP has said, Yes, we do want to overturn Roe. No shit, dummies.

And what did Democrats do in response? Other than scare you to the polls and take your money, for 50 years Democrats did nothing, nada, not-a-thing, zip, zero, bupkis.

Democrats knew this day could come and did nothing!

Over the course of those 50 years, Democrats held the presidency for 21 years and did nothing to legalize abortion legislatively.

For nearly two years, between 2009 and 2011, Democrats held the presidency, the House, and a filibuster-proof majority in the U.S. Senate and still did … nothing!

And now you’re mad at us?

We have NEVER deceived you with our intent to end this atrocity.

For 50 years we have been 100 percent upfront and honest about our burning desire to end this holocaust.

Whoever leaked the alleged draft of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has committed the "original sin for judicial ethics," said law professor Jonathan Turley. https://t.co/xuvPyqUGbB — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 4, 2022

All we did was what we said we were going to do. We suited up, ran on the field of play, and fought like hell to bring it into the endzone. Where were your guys? They didn’t even show up to play. They were too busy in the stands hustling you for money and votes.

Don’t you get it? The issue of abortion means nothing to Democrats. This deeply unprincipled party cares only about power and if obtaining power means allowing a problem to fester rather than solve it, they are going to allow that problem to fester.

Am I getting through to you?

Do you understand the words that are coming out of my mouth?

For 50 years, Democrats have used you in the same way too many Middle Eastern countries use the Palestinians. The Palestinian problem could have been easily solved a hundred times, but their so-called leaders and the countries that hate Israel want to keep the Palestinians poor and miserable to achieve a broader goal — the destruction of Israel (which I know most of you agree with, so ha ha).

For 50 years Democrats have refused to solve the abortion issue legislatively, have kept you ginned up, have taken your money, have placed you on tenterhooks, have refused to resolve the problem to a achieve a bigger goal — obtaining power through your money and manipulated votes.

Wake up, idiots.

You have no more right to be angry with us than if your team lost by forfeit. You want to know why…?

Because Democrats forfeited on this issue for a half-century.

Dummies.