Exclusive Video–Darrell Issa Blasts Biden for Leaving Holes in Border Wall: ‘It Costs Money Not to Finish This’

SAN DIEGO, California — Rep. Darrell Issa is blasting President Joe Biden for purposely leaving holes in the unfinished United States-Mexico border wall, noting that American taxpayers are footing the bill for the administration’s halt to the project.

In an exclusive video taken by Breitbart News at the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego, California, Issa details how Biden’s executive order, signed in January 2021, has halted construction of the border wall and thus left giant holes for the Mexican drug cartels to exploit for illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

“Behind me, you see these gaps on both sides of the fence there,” Issa says. “If not for the executive order, this would’ve been done within a few weeks.”

“The materials were on site, the vendor had already been paid. As a matter of fact, it costs money to not finish this and now it costs Border Patrol agents more — 24/7 here because of this opening,” he continued.

In March of 2021, Breitbart News exclusively reported that Biden had been spending about $6 million every day of taxpayer money to not build the border wall. By July, Biden had spent $2 billion to not build the wall, with costs leveling out to about $3 million in taxpayer money wasted every day.

As Breitbart News reported in April, the 30-foot border wall constructed by the Trump administration separating San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico, continues to have large holes in it thanks to Biden’s executive order.

“The materials for the border wall are literally rusting away in southern California,” a source close to Breitbart News said. The source noted that eight miles of the California-Mexico border remain wide open, with no barriers to prevent illegal immigration.

Last week, Breitbart News exclusively reported that Biden officials at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had privately admitted that they are prematurely phasing out enforcement of Title 42 — the public health authority that has stemmed waves of illegal immigration over the last two years by allowing agents to quickly return illegal aliens to their native countries.

During a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee last week, Issa questioned DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the admission from Biden officials.

“When we were at the border a week ago, we saw that on your orders, orders from Washington, but I have to presume they were yours, Title 42 has already ended,” Issa said. Mayorkas immediately denied that Title 42 was being ended prematurely, contradicting his agency’s officials.

“I am not familiar with that. That is factually incorrect,” Mayorkas claimed.

Issa, as well as Reps. Tom McClintock (R-CA), Cliff Bentz (R-OR), and Scott Fitzgerald (R-WI), along with their staff, signed sworn testimony entered into the record that explicitly states that they were told by Biden officials that Title 42 is being prematurely phased out before its official end date of May 23.

Breitbart News obtained a copy of that testimony:

Biden’s plan to end Title 42 was thrown into limbo on April 25 when Judge Robert R. Summerhays granted a temporary restraining order that is likely to prevent the president from ending Title 42 while the case makes its way through federal court.

Without Title 42, Biden officials admit that up to half a million border crossers and illegal aliens — the equivalent of the resident population of Atlanta, Georgia — could arrive at the border every month.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) told Breitbart News that he would expect 30,000 border crossers and illegal aliens every day at the border without Title 42. In Tijuana alone, Breitbart News exclusively reported, up to 6,000 foreign nationals are waiting to rush the border when Title 42 is ended.

The Biden administration’s plan for ending Title 42, which Breitbart News reported and published, details “broadscale release mechanisms” that transform the border into a mere checkpoint for foreign nationals arriving every day.

Under the plan, Biden seeks to cut deportations for border crossers and illegal aliens by using mechanisms like parole, Notices to Appear (NTAs), and Alternatives to Detention (ATD) programs — all of which ensure the mass release of foreign nationals into the U.S. interior.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.