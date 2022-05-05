Kathy Barnette Slams Dr. Oz on Abortion: ‘I Am the Byproduct of Rape’

Pennsylvania Senate Candidate Kathy Barnette slammed current frontrunner Dr. Mehmet Oz during a debate Wednesday night for his changing views on abortion, while she revealed she is a “byproduct” of rape and opposes abortion.

Barnette said:

I am so very grateful that our nation is now having a very important conversation…I am the byproduct of a rape. My mother was 11 years old when I was conceived, my father was twenty-one. I was not just a lump of cells, as you can see I’m still not just a lump of cells–my life has value, and that was one of the reasons why it was very disturbing when I saw Mehmet Oz running for this particular race, when I’ve seen him on numerous occasions and specifically at the Breakfast Club, saying that my life was nothing more than an acorn with electrical currents.

Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary debate. Kathy Barnette: “I am the product of rape and I am here to tell people like Dr Oz that I am not a clump of cells, my life matters.” pic.twitter.com/wVQAC49Dpe — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) May 5, 2022

“I am wondering if the good doctor has now since changed his position on that. My life is valuable and so are the many lives that find themselves in the womb of their mother, whether in the womb or towards the end of that life,” she added.

Oz, the Donald Trump-endorsed candidate, responded that his mother-in-law is a pro-life ordained minister and she certainly understands that he is pro-life.

“I was a heart surgeon, I operated on small children, a few days old, and witnessed the majesty of their hearts pounding blood even though it’s ill. I would never think of harming that child, or even nine months earlier, because life starts at conception,” he responded.

However, Oz in 2019 voiced support for abortion in an interview with the Breakfast Club, where he argued that life did not necessarily start at conception, saying that at six weeks, “the heart’s not beating.”

He said he would not want his children to have abortions, but that “I don’t want to interfere with everyone else’s stuff.”

The Republican primary election is May 17. A recent Monmouth University poll showed Oz leading at 22 percent, with former hedge fund manager David McCormick second at 19 percent, and Barnette third at 18 percent.

A new Monmouth University poll has the Pennsylvania Republican Senate race in a virtual three-way tie between Mehmet Oz, Dave McCormick, and Kathy Barnette.https://t.co/sWslqtOYYg — Eyewitness News (@wbrewyou) April 27, 2022

