The economy is the top important issue to voters when it comes to the 2022 midterm elections, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released Thursday found.

The survey asked respondents to identify the most important issue to them in the upcoming elections, and a plurality, 38.5 percent, chose “lowering inflation and fixing the economy” — a troubling find for Democrats, as these issues have plagued their reign in Washington, DC.

No other issue came close, as 15.9 percent chose “addressing climate change,” 11.3 percent said ensuring racial and social equality,” and 11 percent chose “securing the border.” No other issue garnered over ten percent.

Notably, lowering inflation and fixing the economy remains the top issues for Republican voters (48.2 percent), followed by securing the border (21 percent). Independents also view the economy as the top issue (41.7 percent), but Democrats remain split, as 27.6 percent said the economy is the top issue, followed closely by the 27.4 percent of Democrats who believe the top issue is climate change.

The survey, taken April 24-27, 2022, among 1,080 likely general election voters, has a +/- 2.99 percent margin of error.

It comes as President Biden continues to see underwater ratings on the economy, maintaining a net negative rating of -22.1 percent, as 59.1 percent disapprove and 37 percent approve.

The survey coincides with other polls which tell a similar tale, as Americans continue to identify the economy as the top issue determining how they will vote in the future election.