Georgia Poll: Brian Kemp Holds 38-Point Lead over David Perdue

Gov. Brian Kemp has a 38-point lead over former Sen. David Perdue in the Republican primary race for governor in Georgia, according to a new poll.

The poll, conducted by ARW Strategies from April 30 to May 1, found Kemp with 59.4 percent support compared to Perdue’s 21.5 percent support with about three weeks to go until the May 24 primary. Eleven percent of respondents said they were undecided on the race, and three other candidates received single-digit support.

NEW #GAGOV poll shows Kemp lead getting even bigger against Perdue, nearing 60 percent support in GOP primary. Perdue at 22 percent. pic.twitter.com/dfqh00rkZJ — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 3, 2022

The poll shows Kemp with his widest lead yet against Perdue, who launched a bid to unseat the governor in December and quickly received the backing of former President Donald Trump.

The poll, although conducted by a lesser known firm, reinforces other recent surveys that have indicated Kemp may reach or surpass 50 percent in the primary and therefore avoid a runoff scenario.

A runoff race could be costly and possibly shift momentum back toward Perdue, as well as consume four weeks of general election time that would be valuable for Republicans in their upcoming race against the uncontested Democrat gubernatorial candidate, Stacey Abrams.

The gubernatorial primary has attracted national attention because of Trump’s outspoken criticism of Kemp, whom he frequently calls a “RINO” and has invested heavily in unseating because of Trump’s grievances over Georgia’s 2020 election process.

The president has rallied and fundraised for Perdue, and as recently as this week — at a tele-rally — warned that Georgia Republicans’ favored U.S. Senate candidate, former football star Herschel Walker, could face added challenges in his race against Democrat incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock should Kemp be the gubernatorial nominee.

“One of the problems also is if Brian Kemp gets in, I think it’s going to be very, very hard for Herschel Walker to win,” Trump said, per a summary of the event by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Because I don’t believe Republicans are going to go out and vote for Brian Kemp. And if they’re not voting for Brian Kemp, they’re not going to be able to vote for Herschel Walker.” The ARW poll also tested Walker in his primary race and found him leading his closest opponent by nearly 50 points, an outsize lead that Walker has held throughout the primary.

The poll was conducted among 600 likely primary voters and had a margin of error of plus or minus four percent.