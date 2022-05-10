Watch Live: Freedom Caucus Members Hold Hearing on DOJ, FBI ‘Overreach on America’s Press’

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) is hosting an off-site hearing Tuesday with several House Freedom Caucus members to examine if the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have infringed on press freedom.

The hearing will feature three witnesses, Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe, investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson, and conservative attorney Harmeet Dhillon.

The hearing is set to begin at FreedomWorks headquarters in Washington, DC, at 3:00 p.m.