Poll: Economy, Immigration Top List of Most Important 2022 Election Issues

The economy and immigration top the list of the most important issues for Americans as they head into the 2022 midterm elections, a University of Massachusetts Amherst survey released Friday found.

The survey asked respondents to identify the issue that will be the most important to them when making their candidate decisions in the 2022 midterm elections.

Overall, the economy topped the list with 32 percent of all respondents identifying it as the top issue. It remains a top issue across party lines as well, as a plurality of Democrats (22 percent), Republicans (45 percent), and independents (37 percent) chose it as the top issue.

Across the board, 13 percent of respondents chose immigration as the most important issue, followed by abortion (12 percent), health care (10 percent) and climate change (10 percent). No other issue garnered double digit support among all respondents.

Democrats, however, chose climate change as the second most important issue with 20 percent, followed by abortion (18 percent).

Immigration also came in second for Republicans, with 25 percent choosing the issue as the most important. Behind the economy, 14 percent of independents chose health care as the top issue, followed by immigration with 13 percent.

The findings coincide with other surveys showing the economy topping the list as the most important issue for voters in determining their vote as they head into the midterm elections.

As Breitbart News reported:

While President Biden continues to struggle with souring approval ratings across the board — a trend that has plagued his presidency — 58 percent of eligible U.S. voters say the economy is the top issue that will determine how they vote in the November 8, 2022 midterm election. No other issue came close, as 32 percent said “healthcare” will likely determine their vote, followed by immigration (28 percent), government spending (23 percent), the coronavirus pandemic (23 percent) and abortion (20 percent).

The University of Massachusetts Amherst survey was taken May 5-9, 2022, among 1,000 respondents and has a +/- 3.5 percent margin of error.