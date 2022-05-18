Gas Price Average Now over $6 in Blue California

The average price of gas in blue California is now over $6.00 per gallon in President Biden’s America, as gas prices continue to reach record highs this week.

The national average price of regular gas reached another record high Wednesday, reaching $4.567 — a 5-cent rise in the last 24 hours alone. Overall, the average price of gas nationally has risen 16 cents in the last week and 48 cents over the last month.

Diesel also hit another record high Wednesday, as it now stands at $5.577.

Perhaps most significant is the fact that the average price of gas is over $4.00 in every state.

States on the West Coast are seeing some of the highest prices in the entire nation. The average prices of gas in Washington, Oregon, Nevada, and Alaska are all over $5.00, but California is experiencing some of the highest prices in the nation, as its average price for regular gas stands at $6.050. Several California counties are seeing prices well over the state’s average, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) San Francisco, where the average price of gas is $6.294. Mono County, however, is seeing the highest average price in the state, at over $7.005.

Despite seeing the highest prices in the national in her state, Pelosi has refused to take responsibility for skyrocketing gas prices across the country, blaming oil and gas companies rather than Democrat policies and consistent efforts to quash American energy independence.

In fact, Pelosi doubted that rising gas prices will negatively impact Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections, insisting that Americans are not placing the blame on Democrats.

“No. I don’t think the public is blaming Democrats. I think they’re blaming oil companies,” she told reporters during a joint press conference in April.

“They will blame all of us if we don’t do something about the fossil fuel industry,” she added.

WATCH:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi / Facebook