Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has taken a commanding lead in Missouri’s Republican U.S. Senate primary, according to a recent poll.

Greitens is polling at 26 percent, which is nine points higher than his closest challenger, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO) is polling at 11 percent, while Rep. Billy Long (R-MO) is at seven percent.

🚨BREAKING: New Missouri Poll from SurveyUSA Shows Eric Greitens with Major Lead in GOP Primary & General Election for US Senate pic.twitter.com/UEs8kV9vQ1 — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) May 18, 2022

The survey also found that 38 percent of “very conservative” voters support Greitens, while just 14 percent support Schmitt.

However, more than a quarter of voters remain undecided. Greitens anticipates his campaign will gain more steam as the November general election gets closer.

“As we get closer to the general election more and more people tune in,” Greitens told Springfield’s KY3.

Greitens also believes that former President Donald Trump could provide an “important” boost to any of the candidates.

“President Trump’s endorsement is probably one of the most important factors,” Greitens said. “The most important thing is that we take the country back. We take it back with really strong America first leadership.”

Currently, Trump has not endorsed a candidate in the Missouri GOP Senate race.

Greitens would easily defeat each Democrat candidate, according to the survey. Greitens leads over the expected Democrat nominee for Senate, Trudy Busch Valentine, by 43 percent to 37 percent.

SurveyUSA polled 2,175 Missouri adults from May 11 to May 15.