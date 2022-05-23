Former Vice President Mike Pence appears to not rule out a presidential bid in 2024 in what will become a sizable Republican primary, even if his former ticket mate, former President Donald Trump, is also running, according to a report.

Before a speech Pence gave last month in Iowa, he told the New York Times that he would not rule out entering the 2024 presidential race even if Trump enters the race as well. Pence added that he and his wife, Karen Pence, would act on prayer, stating, “We’ll go where we’re called. … That’s the way Karen and I have always approached these things.”

Pence also told the Times that he is “very moved” by how much people across the country have “express[ed] appreciation” to him for resisting Trump wanting to have the former vice president block Congress from voting on the electoral college and confirming now-President Joe Biden as the winner.

As Pence appears to be readying a potential presidential fight against Trump, he is already on opposite sides in the Georgia gubernatorial race.

During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Pence grew close to Gov. Brian Kemp (R), which has led to the two lining up against the former president in the gubernatorial race. On Monday, the former vice president is stumping for Kemp, who is in a primary battle against Trump-backed former Sen. David Perdue (R-GA).

Although Kemp is expected to push past Perdue, as he has consistently had a wide lead in polls, the governor has been one of Trump’s top targets to try and unseat in 2022 as Trump blames Kemp for his 2020 presidential reelection loss.

According to the Times, “Pence is seeking to claim a share of credit in what’s expected to be the starkest repudiation yet of Mr. Trump’s attempt to consolidate power, with Mr. Kemp widely expected to prevail.”

Ahead of Pence’s Monday visit to the Peach State, a spokesman for Trump minimized the former vice president’s accomplishments.

“Mike Pence was set to lose a governor’s race in 2016 before he was plucked up and his political career was salvaged,” Taylor Budowich told the Times.

“Now, desperate to chase his lost relevance, Pence is parachuting into races, hoping someone is paying attention,” Budowich added. “The reality is, President Trump is already 82-3 with his endorsements, and there’s nothing stopping him from saving America in 2022 and beyond.”

