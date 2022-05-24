Walmart Apologizes for Controversial ‘Juneteenth’ Ice Cream After Backlash

Walmart has apologized for its controversial “Juneteenth” ice cream as pictures began to circulate over the weekend, and it plans to remove items “as appropriate” in response to the backlash.

Pictures of Great Value’s Juneteenth “celebration edition” ice cream began to circulate across social media over the weekend. President Biden signed a bill last year establishing Juneteenth National Independence Day, commemorating the end of slavery.

“Share and celebrate African-American culture, emancipation, and enduring hope,” the carton of swirled red velvet and cheesecake flavored ice cream reads.

I'm old enough to remember when Walmart wasn't woke. pic.twitter.com/YuOCjGf5Mv — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) May 24, 2022

Backlash was swift.

“In keeping with American tradition, Walmart celebrates Juneteenth by using black culture to make white folks rich,” one social media user remarked.

“TODAY IN HISTORY 1861—Union Army declares escaping slaves won’t be returned to Confederacy. 2022—Walmart is trying to trademark ‘Juneteenth’ to profit off new federal holiday celebrating emancipation. If corporations are people, they’re not the best people,” another said.

“We said REPARATIONS…not Red Velvet,” another comment read.

Walmart apologized for the product and indicated it is reviewing the items and “will remove” them as appropriate.

“Juneteenth holiday marks a celebration of freedom and independence,” Walmart told FOX Television Stations.

“However, we received feedback that a few items caused concern for some of our customers and we sincerely apologize,” the company added. “We are reviewing our assortment and will remove items as appropriate.”

As a result, many social media users are urging shoppers to instead purchase the “black-owned brand” Creamalicious ice cream, founded by Chef Liz Rogers: