Leftists Trash Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema After Texas Shooting

Leftists trashed moderate Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, blaming the tragedy on their stance against defeating the filibuster.

“We are horrified and heartbroken by the senseless tragedy unfolding at Robb Elementary School in Texas and grateful to the first responders for acting swiftly. No families should ever have to fear violence in their children’s schools,” Sinema tweeted in response to the shooting that killed 19 children.

We are horrified and heartbroken by the senseless tragedy unfolding at Robb Elementary School in Texas and grateful to the first responders for acting swiftly. No families should ever have to fear violence in their children's schools. — Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) May 24, 2022

The trolls were swift and merciless in their responses to her:

I can't wait until you are out of office! You have done more than damage, along with @Sen_JoeManchin to this country than most Republicans! And that's saying much. Sit the F down! — Del Shores (@DelShores) May 25, 2022

Fucking lead on gun legislation. Otherwise no one cares. — Shawn Patterson🇺 (@shawnmpatterson) May 25, 2022

And fuck you again. — Parvesh Cheena 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️❤️ (@Parvesh) May 25, 2022

.@thedemocrats are u telling us more kids have to be slaughtered tomorrow b/ you don't know how to pressure @SenatorSinema & @Sen_JoeManchin so we can end the filibuster? Ask McConnell what he would do. Dude’s a villain but he knows how to keep his ppl in line. — Kyle Bornheimer (@KyleBornheimer) May 25, 2022

Manchin and Sinema don't care. They won't care. They're in it for themselves. https://t.co/VWJpTSKRyy — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) May 25, 2022

You could do something Senator — Tyler Black, MD (@tylerblack32) May 25, 2022

Fuck you and End the Filibuster you ridiculous waste of a US Senator. — Parvesh Cheena 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️❤️ (@Parvesh) May 25, 2022

You coward. Do something. Actually fucking do something. — Blake Crouch (@blakecrouch1) May 25, 2022

Here’s a thought: put Manchin and Sinema on trial in the media every day, ask them why they prioritize the filibuster over the lives of children. You’re not going to get bipartisan support so get your own team in line. If you can’t, GTFO of the way in 24. — Mickey Fisher (@MickeyFisher73) May 25, 2022

Do the right thing now. Reform the filibuster by moving to 41 needed to continue debate. Put the burden on the minority. Make them go around the clock, make them debate. Finally, finally do the right thing. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) May 25, 2022

Joe Manchin did not fare any better.

@Sen_JoeManchin can explain to the parents of these dead children that on the bright side, we still have the filibuster. #GunControlNow — Beth Hall (@bethhall) May 25, 2022

HOPING FOR ENOUGH COMMON SENSE is @Sen_JoeManchin's plan for passing sensible gun legislation, instead of doing the thing he could actually do to help make it happen. I hope he appreciates all the people who are gonna die to protect the lazy man's filibuster, especially the kids https://t.co/YwxmtgaAkC — Connor Ratliff (@connorratliff) May 25, 2022

Cool. No one cares about your dumb fucking state that loves going into mines…end the filibuster you fucking white nationalist. How many more white children need to die under your watch as one of the 100 US Senators who lead our nation? You are feckless waste of space. — Parvesh Cheena 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️❤️ (@Parvesh) May 25, 2022