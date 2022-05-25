Poll: Election Integrity a Major Concern for Midterm Election Voters

Election integrity is a major concern heading into the midterm elections, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Wednesday found.

The survey asked respondents, “How important will the issue of election integrity be in this year’s congressional elections?”

Most, 82 percent, said it will be at least “somewhat” important, but among those, 61 percent believe it is “very” important.

There is agreement across the board, as 89 percent of Republicans, 75 percent of Democrats, and 82 percent of independents believe it is at least “somewhat” important:

What is more, 59 percent across the board said it is more important to make sure there is no cheating in elections, as opposed to 39 percent who said it is more important to make it easier for everybody to vote.

While a majority of Republicans and independents chose the former, most Democrats, 63 percent, chose the latter.

Respondents were also asked if they consider voter ID to be a “reasonable measure to protect the integrity of elections.” Most, 79 percent, said yes. Despite the debate on vote ID, namely from far-leftists who consider it racist, 68 percent of Democrats agree that it is a reasonable measure, as do 90 percent of Republicans and 78 percent of independents.

The survey also asked respondents if they believe cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, and 55 percent said it is at least “somewhat” likely. Most Republicans and independents are in agreement, but most Democrats believe it is not likely.

According to Rasmussen Reports:

Almost identical majorities of all racial groups – 81% of whites and 82% of Black voters and other minorities – think the issue of election integrity will be important in this year’s congressional elections. While some have claimed that voter ID laws discriminate against minority voters, majorities of all categories – 77% of whites, 78% of Black voters and 83% of other minorities – believe requiring photo ID to vote is a reasonable measure to protect the integrity of elections. The number who think it is at least somewhat likely the 2020 presidential election was affected by cheating is identical for white and Black voters (55%) and higher for other minorities (57%).

The survey, taken May 23-24, 2022, among 1,000 likely voters, has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.