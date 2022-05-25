Trump-Backed Burt Jones Leads in Georgia’s Lieutenant Governor’s GOP Primary Race

Trump-backed candidate Burt Jones is leading in Georgia’s lieutenant governor’s race GOP Primary, although the race has not yet been called.

With 93 percent of the vote in, the state senator leads challenger Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller by 50.1 percent to Miller’s 31.1 percent, barely remaining above the 50 percent threshold. At this point, the race still remains too early to call:

Burt Jones is at 50.10% of the vote. Theres likely some mail in the Atlanta area left, since that's every Georgia election these days. But it seems like he'll probably hold on by the skin of his teeth pic.twitter.com/eutDFDIVmp — Political Election Projections (@tencor_7144) May 25, 2022

Previously, the race remained relatively uncertain, as polls indicated that the vast majority of Georgians were undecided in whom they would support. A SurveyUSA poll released at the end of April showed both Jones — who launched the first-in-the-nation conservative freedom caucus in the state legislature — and Miller neck and neck, with 59 percent of respondents remaining undecided.

However, former President Donald Trump put his backing behind State Sen. Burt Jones, deeming him a “conservative warrior” and adding that “no one has fought harder for Election Integrity than Burt.”

“A businessman and Patriot, Burt will always stand for America First, and will help bring back Energy Independence, a Strong Border, Low Tax, Great Education, and Safe Cities,” he said in his September endorsement:

Thank you, Mr. President! I’m honored to have your endorsement as the next Lieutenant Governor of Georgia! I will ALWAYS fight for the America First Agenda, election integrity, lower taxes, better schools, and the people of this great state 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Xj7dXUs3p9 — Burt Jones (@burtjonesforga) September 2, 2021

In November, Jones expressed that Georgians were feeling “buyer’s remorse” for choosing President Joe Biden and predicted momentum for Republicans heading into the midterm elections. And in February, he told Breitbart News Saturday that he believes in small government, less regulation, and a “K-12 system not being run by a bunch of liberal bureaucrats” — all issues which can be addressed by the lieutenant governor.