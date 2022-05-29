Six People Injured During Shootout in Downtown Chattanooga

Six people were injured Saturday night during a shootout between various groups in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

ABC News reports police said, “We had large groups of juveniles walking around the downtown area this date and we believe it’s from within that group that the shooting took place.”

Chattanooga police were in the area when the shooting began and officers responded quickly to provide first aid to shooting victims until medical responders arrived.

CNN quoted police Sgt. Jeremy Eames saying, “I don’t have ages or a status on the victims. However most of them will be teenagers to early 20’s.”

The area in which the shootout occurred is “less than a mile” from Chattanooga’s riverfront area.

Officers were also able to detain one individual regarding the shooting.

