Gas prices on Memorial Day soared to a record high of $4.619 per gallon, up nine cents over the weekend, according to AAA.

Last year, gas prices were averaging around $3 per gallon, and in May of 2020, gas prices were around $1.77 cents.

Despite high gas prices that have been fueled by President Joe Biden’s war on energy, AAA estimates 34.9 million citizens will travel by a gas-powered vehicle this holiday weekend. An increase of only 4.6 percent from last year.

Yet the New York Times on Friday slammed American drivers for over-consuming gasoline. “Motorists have not done much to burn a lot less gasoline,” the Times wrote in an article entitled, “Gas Prices Hit New Highs as Summer Driving Season Starts.”

While the Times blamed Americans for high gas prices, it ignored Biden’s war on American energy. Breitbart News reported how Biden has caused energy prices to spike:

Biden has waged war on both public and private financing of oil drilling while subsidizing green-new-deal-like energy plans. As a result, American oil production is down from 2019, the year before the pandemic. Hard numbers suggest 2022 oil production is 12 million barrels per day, or eight percent less than in 2019. Biden has made it increasingly more difficult for oil companies to gain financing to drill on private lands. He has also halted new drilling on public lands and terminated the Keystone Pipeline project that would have transported vast amounts of oil to American refineries.

Democrats have refused responsibility for the soaring gas prices, which have fueled inflation. What was once dubbed “transitory inflation” became “Putin’s price hike.” Before that reframing, CNN said inflation was “good,” while the Washington Post suggested inflation as the result of “corporate greed.”

