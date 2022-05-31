Nolte: Biden Launches Campaign to Gaslight Americans About Economy

His Fraudulency Joe Biden has just launched a month-long campaign to gaslight the American people about the state of the economy he deliberately destroyed.

Far-left Politico [emphasis original]:

The Biden White House is rolling out a new monthlong economic campaign today to try to “communicate on our accomplishments to date on the economy,” according to a White House official. President JOE BIDEN kicked off the effort with a WSJ op-ed that posted Monday evening, in which he boasted that his “administration’s economic and vaccination plans helped achieve the most robust recovery in modern history.” This afternoon, the president will huddle with Fed Chair JEROME POWELL to discuss plans for addressing inflation.

That last sentence says it all… We’ve been suffering through record inflation for well over a year and only today Slow Joe is huddling with the Fed?

Who does this guy think he’s fooling?

For a full year, he and his fake media tried to happy talk us into believing inflation isn’t serious, inflation will soon go away, inflation is a good thing, inflation proves the economy is booming. … But now that we’re paying $4.00 for a dozen eggs and nearly $5.00 for a gallon of gas, only now is he going to sit down with the Fed.

Even Politico — a pathetic palace guard for Democrats — is pointing and laughing at this folly.

“WILL ANYONE LISTEN?” Politico asks in big, bold caps. With gas at a record national average of $4.62 and a pound of bacon costing “more than $9 in some grocery stores,” that’s a pretty simple question to answer.

In his Wall Street Journal piece — which sources tell me was ghost-written while Biden enjoyed a Murder She Wrote marathon — His Fraudulency claims “[T]he job market is the strongest since the post-World War II era, with 8.3 million new jobs, the fastest decline in unemployment on record, and millions of Americans getting jobs with better pay.”

I ask again: Who does he think he’s fooling?

There have not been 8.3 million new jobs. Most of those jobs are people returning to work after the anti-science lockdowns. As far as “better pay,” that better pay is meaningless when it can’t keep up with inflation.

Biden is also going to try and blame the GOP for inflation, even though Democrats run everything in Washington, DC, and are about to ignore the economy to focus instead on stealing our guns in a world where the police can’t or won’t save our kids from a school shooter.

Talking happy talk about an economy where every barometer (gas, food, IRA statements) batters the American people on an almost daily basis might be the worst idea ever.

The time to take action was last year. Had Biden lifted his foot off the neck of the energy industry, we would currently be one year closer to lower gas prices, which means one year closer to lower inflation. Our economy is energy. If energy prices are low, inflation is low. But, instead of doing the decent thing, Biden is closing off the only way to ease inflation and is doing so deliberately and with glee.

Simply put, Biden wants to punish us for daring to drive cars and have the babies he’d prefer to see aborted.

Biden and Democrats see human beings as a disease spoiling their beautiful Mother Earth and see themselves as the cure.

No amount of gaslighting can alter one basic fact: left-wing policies always fail — more crime, less prosperity; higher prices, less opportunity; more illegal immigration, less water, energy, food, and safety.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.