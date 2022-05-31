Americans do not feel President Biden and Congress are focused on pressing issues such as inflation, a recent GSG/GBAOStrategies survey found.

While Americans identify inflation as one of their top issues, they do not feel President Biden is focused on the issue. The survey asked, “Which of these issues do you feel President Joe Biden and Congress are actually most focused on?”

The four issues Americans believe Biden and Congress are most focused on are national security and foreign policy – including Ukraine – (41 percent), followed by the coronavirus pandemic (39 percent), abortion (35 percent), and climate change and the environment (28 percent). Just over a quarter, 26 percent, believe Biden and Congress are focused on inflation, and another 26 percent believe they are focused on jobs and the economy. This is significant, as both are areas that Americans repeatedly identify as the most important issues ahead of the midterm elections.

The survey also asked respondents to identify the issues they feel are most important for Biden and Congress to focus on. Inflation topped the list (54 percent), followed by jobs and the economy (50 percent), national security and foreign policy including Ukraine (31 percent), and the coronavirus pandemic (29 percent). In other words, Americans do not believe the Biden administration and lawmakers are focusing on the two issues most important to them — inflation and the economy.

“There has been an 11-point increase since February in the share who say inflation is their number one issue (from 14% to 25%) while there has been a 10-point decline in the share saying the pandemic is their number one issue (from 18% to 8%),” the survey noted.

The survey, taken May 19-23, 2022, among 1,000 registered voters, also found that 59 percent are “frustrated” with politics since Biden has been elected. That includes 39 percent of Democrats, 61 percent of independents, and 81 percent of Republicans.