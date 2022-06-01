Three people were killed Wednesday afternoon in a shooting inside a medical facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

FOX 23 reports that the facility is located on the St. Francis Hospital campus.

The alleged attacker is also dead.

UPDATE as of 6:24pm — we can confirm 4 casualties, including the shooter. Officers are still clearing the building…. Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

NBC News notes that multiple others were injured during the attack, which took place at 5:00 p.m. local time.

2 News Oklahoma said the attack occurred in the Natalie Building on the St. Francis campus.

Huffington Post senior editor Philip Lewis tweeted:

Tulsa City Councilman Jayme Fowler told local media the shooter was looking for a specific doctor at the hospital before killing 3 people and himself — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 1, 2022

***Updated number: four dead, not including the gunman.***

UPDATE — we now have 5 dead, including the shooter, in the active shooter situation at the Natalie Building on the St. Francis Hospital Campus. — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) June 2, 2022

