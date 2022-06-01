President Joe Biden’s Department of State, as well as other federal agencies, marked the first day of “Pride Month” on Wednesday with an image of the “Progress Pride Flag,” which supposedly calls for more inclusion by including stripes for trans and minority communities.

“On June 25, the Department flew the Progress flag for the first time over Washington, DC headquarters. @DeputySecState: ‘The United States is firmly committed to fighting for LGBTQI+ people at home and everywhere.’ #PrideMonth,” the department said in a tweet posted Wednesday morning:

It followed up with another social media post, writing, “June is #Pride Month! For over 50 years, people around the world have come together to celebrate, promote, and fight for the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons. The Department proudly supports LGBTQI+ persons around the world.” The statement was accompanied by an image of a flag, but not a typical rainbow pride flag. Rather, Biden’s State Department posted an image of the reboot — the “Progress Pride Flag,” which includes a nod to the transgender and minority communities with the inclusion of other colors — black, brown, light pink, baby blue, and white:

Biden’s Justice Department also participated, including a similar image:

“This month, we honor the resilience of LGBTQI+ people, who are fighting to live authentically and freely,” Biden’s proclamation read in part.

“We reaffirm our belief that LGBTQI+ rights are human rights. And we recommit to delivering protections, safety, and equality to LGBTQI+ families so that everyone can realize the full promise of America,” it added.

The U.S. Department of Education also went all out with a post, focusing on “LGBTQI+ youth.” It also included a graphic of the trans flag:

The Department of Energy took it a step further, calling for pride “this month,” “next month,” and “always.” It also used the Progress Pride Flag:

“This month we recommit ourselves to advancing equity and inclusion in the workplace,” the Department of Labor said. “LGBTQI+ rights are human rights, and all Americans should be able to be their true selves at work”:

Biden’s Department of Agriculture also chimed in.

“This month, we celebrate the diverse experiences of the LGBTQI+ community while recognizing their achievements and resiliency,” it wrote. “At USDA we strive to build a workplace that welcomes and embraces all, and encourages everyone to be their whole, authentic selves”: