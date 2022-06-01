The Biden administration, corporate media, and various organizations went full woke on the first day of what has been deemed “Pride Month.”

President Joe Biden kicked off the month with a social media post honoring the “resilience of LGBTQI+ people who are fighting to live authentically and freely.”

“We reaffirm that LGBTQI+ rights are human rights. And we recommit to delivering protections, safety, and equality so everyone can realize the full promise of America,” Biden said. Notably, he did not use the acronym embraced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 2SLGBTQQIA+, therefore excluding two-spirit, asexual, and questioning:

During Pride Month, we honor the resilience of LGBTQI+ people who are fighting to live authentically and freely. We reaffirm that LGBTQI+ rights are human rights. And we recommit to delivering protections, safety, and equality so everyone can realize the full promise of America. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 1, 2022

Happy Pride Month from the Biden-Harris Administration. pic.twitter.com/NEdXSzsQCF — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 1, 2022

The U.S. Marine Corps’ social media post drew backlash, as it kicked off the first day of “Pride Month” with a brief statement and image featuring rainbow bullets:

Throughout June, the USMC takes #Pride in recognizing and honoring the contributions of our LGBTQ service members. We remain committed to fostering an environment free from discrimination, and defend the values of treating all equally, with dignity and respect.#PrideMonth #USMC pic.twitter.com/MOyvFmyJiB — U.S. Marines (@USMC) June 1, 2022

Biden’s Department of State, as well as several other federal agencies, went all in on celebrating as well.

“June is #Pride Month! For over 50 years, people around the world have come together to celebrate, promote, and fight for the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons. The Department proudly supports LGBTQI+ persons around the world,” it wrote, posting an image of the “Progress Pride Flag”:

June is #Pride Month! For over 50 years, people around the world have come together to celebrate, promote, and fight for the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons. The Department proudly supports LGBTQI+ persons around the world. #Pride2022 🌈 https://t.co/8VIMW7pwCY pic.twitter.com/AN2iBUmla6 — Department of State (@StateDept) June 1, 2022

“Pride Month is about celebrating the right of every American to be proud, love openly, and live authentically. Happy Pride!” the Democrats wrote with a graphic reading “Happy Pride Month” repeatedly:

Pride Month is about celebrating the right of every American to be proud, love openly, and live authentically. Happy Pride! pic.twitter.com/pMzPJLLdNf — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) June 1, 2022

“When we’re recognized and accepted for who we are, our communities are stronger for it,” Starbucks wrote in a post, largely focusing on transgender inclusion.

“During #PrideMonth, we’re joining our LGBTQIA2+ partners (employees) in supporting @TransEquality, who advocate for the acceptance and understanding of transgender people,” the company added:

When we're recognized and accepted for who we are, our communities are stronger for it. 💚 During #PrideMonth, we're joining our LGBTQIA2+ partners (employees) in supporting @TransEquality, who advocate for the acceptance and understanding of transgender people. #Pride — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) June 1, 2022

More:

The meaning of Pride – as celebration and also as protest – has never mattered more. 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇸 — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) June 1, 2022

June is Pride Month, when the world's LGBTQ communities come together and celebrate the freedom to be themselves https://t.co/2aHitikzQL — CNN (@CNN) June 1, 2022

Happy LGBTQIA+ #Pride Month! 🌈 ALL individuals—regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity—deserve dignity, love, & respect. Speak out against injustice, & commit yourself to make the world a kinder place for everyone ❤️💛💚💙💜 — PETA (@peta) June 1, 2022

Be proud to show off your true colors. Happy #Pride Month! pic.twitter.com/JOdpgUmXsK — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 1, 2022