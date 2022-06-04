Republican candidate for U.S. Congress in South Carolina Katie Arrington dominated a straw poll held in her opponent Rep. Nancy Mace’s (R-SC) home county of Berkeley on Saturday morning.

Arrington, whom former President Donald Trump endorses, walked away from the Berkeley County GOP straw poll with 76 percent of the vote, compared to Mace’s 17 percent. An additional 6.5 percent of voters remain undecided.

Arrington said the straw poll shows that South Carolina voters want a leader who will support the Trump agenda.

Arrington said:

Another week, another straw poll win. This victory is a testament to the desire of the Lowcountry to elect a servant leader who will advance President Trump’s America First Agenda. Despite Nancy Mace’s D.C. cronies pouring special interest money into this seat, the voters of the Lowcountry see through their swamp talk and lies. On June 14, the swamp is going to lose their favorite puppet, and they are pulling every trick in the book to try and stop it.

The momentum behind our campaign is not going to stop! Thank you Berkeley County!! #SC01 #PrioritizeTheFirst pic.twitter.com/HxgSh4pnYv — Katie Arrington (@karringtonsc) June 4, 2022

Arrington’s massive straw poll victory comes two weeks after she trounced Mace in a Beaufort County GOP straw poll by 70 points.

In his endorsement of Arrington, Trump called Mace “an absolutely terrible candidate.”

“Katie Arrington is running against an absolutely terrible candidate, Congresswoman Nancy Mace, whose remarks and attitude have been devastating for her community, and not at all representative of the Republican Party to which she has been very disloyal. Katie Arrington, on the other hand, is liked and respected and a true Republican,” Trump said.

South Carolina’s Republican primary will take place on June 14.