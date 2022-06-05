Downtown Philadelphia Mass Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, 11 Wounded

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 12: Police tape blocks the area near the wreckage of an Amtrak passenger train carrying more than 200 passengers from Washington, DC to New York that derailed May 12, 2015 in north Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. At least five people were killed and more than 50 others were …
Mark Makela/Getty
Simon Kent

Gunfire killed three people and wounded another 11 late Saturday night in Philadelphia’s most popular downtown entertainment district, authorities said.

AP reports patrolling police officers on crowded South Street witnessed multiple gunshots and saw several suspects firing into a large gathering just before midnight, Police Inspector D. F. Pace said during a news conference.

An officer shot at one of the suspects from about 30 feet away, but it is unclear if the suspect was hit, Pace said. “You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out.”

Police recovered two guns at the scene, but have not made an arrest, Pace said, before confirming at least 14 people had been shot.

Officials earlier had said 13 people were injured as they warned locals to avoid the area, ABC News reports.

The Thomas Jefferson University Hospital told NBC News nine victims were taken there for treatment, two of whom were dead on arrival. The other seven were in stable condition, they said.

Police said other victims were transported to two additional area hospitals.

Prior to this shooting, were nine separate shootings in the city between Friday night and Saturday. No arrests have been made in any of those incidents, reports CBS Philadelphia.

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.