Downtown Philadelphia Mass Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, 11 Wounded

Gunfire killed three people and wounded another 11 late Saturday night in Philadelphia’s most popular downtown entertainment district, authorities said.

AP reports patrolling police officers on crowded South Street witnessed multiple gunshots and saw several suspects firing into a large gathering just before midnight, Police Inspector D. F. Pace said during a news conference.

An officer shot at one of the suspects from about 30 feet away, but it is unclear if the suspect was hit, Pace said. “You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out.”

Police recovered two guns at the scene, but have not made an arrest, Pace said, before confirming at least 14 people had been shot.

Officials earlier had said 13 people were injured as they warned locals to avoid the area, ABC News reports.

*Alert* Emergency personnel are responding to a shooting incident in the area of 3rd and South Streets. Several people have been injured. Please avoid the area. — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) June 5, 2022

The Thomas Jefferson University Hospital told NBC News nine victims were taken there for treatment, two of whom were dead on arrival. The other seven were in stable condition, they said.

Police said other victims were transported to two additional area hospitals.

Prior to this shooting, were nine separate shootings in the city between Friday night and Saturday. No arrests have been made in any of those incidents, reports CBS Philadelphia.