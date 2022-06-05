Report: At Least 14 Shot During Shootout in Downtown Philadelphia

At least 11 people were injured and three killed during a late Saturday night shootout in downtown Philadelphia.

CBS News reports that Philadelphia police commissioner Danielle Outlaw noted that one of the alleged gunmen was killed in the shootout.

Outlaw indicated that 34-year-old Gregory Jackson was “involved in a physical altercation with another male that was, potentially, the genesis of the shooting. These individuals eventually began firing at one another, with both being struck, one fatally.”

One of the other fatalities was identified as 27-year-old Alexis Quinn, and the third fatality was listed as an unidentified 22-year-old male.

Breitbart News noted there were nine shootings in Philadelphia Friday into Saturday afternoon — nine shootings prior to the shootout Saturday night.

One of those shootings resulted in the death of a pregnant woman in her 20s. FOX 29 reports that the woman had been shot in the head when police found her Saturday “on Richmond Street and Wheatsheaf Lane shortly before 1:30 a.m.”

The woman died, but doctors were able to save her baby.

