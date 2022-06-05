Trump Endorses ‘Outstanding’ Kevin McCarthy for Another Term

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-20) for another term, hailing him as an “outstanding” congressman.

“Congressman Kevin McCarthy is an outstanding representative for the people of California and a strong and fearless leader of the House Republican Conference,” the former president said in his enthusiastic endorsement Sunday.

After praising McCarthy for his “tireless” advocacy for the people he represents in his district, Trump said the congressman from California has been “working incredibly hard to Stop Inflation, Deliver Water Solutions, and Hold Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi Accountable for their catastrophic failures and dereliction of duty.”

“As Leader, Kevin is building a ‘Commitment to America’ platform to Grow our Economy, Fight Big Tech Censorship, Secure the Border, Strengthen our Military, Defend the Second Amendment, Improve our Health Care, Restore American Energy Independence, Support our Brave Veterans, and Uphold the Rule of Law and American Values,” said Trump.

“Kevin McCarthy has my Complete and Total Endorsement for California’s 20th Congressional District!” he concluded.

Should Kevin McCarthy be reelected for another term (as is expected), he stands a good chance of becoming the next Speaker of the House if Republicans take back the majority in the coming November midterms.