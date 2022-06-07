Billionaires Beg Joe Biden to Loosen Rules for Foreign H-1B Visa Workers

A coalition of multinational corporations and the United States Chamber of Commerce is begging President Joe Biden’s administration to loosen rules for foreign H-1B visa workers to pack the labor market with more foreign workers.

In a letter to Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the corporate coalition requests the administration allow the spouses and children of foreign H-1B visa workers to take jobs in the U.S. labor market.

Multinational corporations, especially those in the tech sector, have routinely lobbied Washington, D.C., politicians to increase the pipeline of foreign workers to the U.S. to keep salaries low in white-collar sectors and eventually outsource jobs while boosting profit margins.

The coalition writes:

H-1B visa holders and other foreign national workers on nonimmigrant visas are critical drivers of economic growth in the U.S. economy. These individuals help maintain our competitive edge on the world stage, but the U.S. immigration system fails to adequately provide for them and their families. Their spouses are often prohibited from working because they’re caught up in bureaucratic red tape and obtaining a green card can take decades. After spending years in the U.S., their children risk losing the ability to stay in the U.S. once they turn 21. This uncertainty harms families and prevents our companies from attracting and retaining critical talent in the U.S. [Emphasis added] … Those who are forced to leave are a loss to America’s communities and workforce. Their skills and talent will go to our global competitors. Policymakers have recognized the plight of the Dreamers – children brought to the U.S. by their parents, who know no other country and were left without legal status – and have provided interim relief through the DACA program. We continue to ask Congress to enact a fair and inclusive solution for these individuals. Now, we urge policymakers to also address the needs of the more than 200,000 children of high-skilled immigrants who risk falling through the cracks of the immigration system. [Emphasis added]

The corporations and groups who signed the letter include billionaire Jeff Bezos’s Amazon, billionaire Mark Zuckerberg’s FWD.us, and billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s Bloomberg.

Other signatories include:

American Immigration Lawyers Association

Google

IBM

Improve The Dream

Information Technology Industry Council (ITI)

Intuit

Juniper Networks

Nielsen

Salesforce

South Asian Bar Association

TechNet

Twitter

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Already, Biden has expanded big business’s ability to outsource thousands of coveted, high-paying American STEM jobs to foreign graduates.

In Fiscal Year 2021, the top six H-1B visa employers — Cognizant, Amazon, Tata Consulting Services, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook — sought to outsource nearly 57,000 American tech jobs to foreign H-1B visa workers primarily from India and China.

For years, Breitbart News has chronicled the abuses against white-collar American professionals as a result of the H-1B visa program. There are about 650,000 H-1B visa foreign workers in the U.S. at any given moment. Americans are often laid off in the process and forced to train their foreign replacements, as highlighted by Breitbart News.

Nearly all H-1B visa reforms imposed by former President Trump have been reversed by Biden and his top DHS officials. Last year, for example, Biden allowed corporations that had been denied foreign H-1B visa workers by the Trump administration to reapply.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.