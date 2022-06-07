AOC Shames Democrats Who Dismiss Term ‘Latinx’ to Win Elections: ‘Gender Is Fluid, Language Is Fluid’

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) over the weekend went on a “mini rant” against those — including Democrat politicians — who reject woke terminology such as “Latinx,” contending that they are selfish for considering how the general public perceives such attempts to pander.

The Democrat New Yorker discussed the “drama” over woke terminology such as “Latinx” in a Sunday Instagram story, seemingly attempting to understand why critics are so bothered by the term, particularly when, she asserted, people were looking for other ways to make “Latina” and “Latino” gender-neutral beforehand.

Using the term “Latinx” or “Latine” is appropriate, she suggested, as gender is not set in stone but “fluid.” Therefore, language should match that supposed reality, according to Ocasio-Cortez.

“Gender is fluid. Language is fluid, and I think people right now are using the ‘e’ term as gender neutral in order to be as inclusive as possible. Don’t have to make drama over it,” Ocasio-Cortez said before moving into a “mini rant” on the subject matter, partially geared toward members of her own party.

“I also have a mini rant about this because there are some politicians, including Democratic politicians that rail against the term ‘Latinx.’ And they’re like, ‘This is so bad. This is so bad for the party,’ like blah blah blah,” she ranted.

“And like, it’s almost as though it has not struck some of these folks that another person’s identity is not about your reelection prospects. Like this is not about you,” she continued, essentially mocking them for thinking that “putting a little ‘x’ on your campaign literature” will determine if they win or lose an election.

If that is the determination, she said, “You need to talk about health care more.”

“You need to raise people’s wages. You need to talk about more issues that also matter to people,” she said, ultimately concluding that the use of “Latine” is “a little more neutral, so it can be more inclusive to people”:

.@AOC goes on a rant against Democratic politicians who are afraid to use “Latinx.” pic.twitter.com/xBgnkJ0zcf — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) June 6, 2022

Despite Ocasio-Cortez’s championing of woke terms such as “Latinx,” polls suggest that Hispanic Americans are opposed to the genderless term. A December poll conducted by Democrat strategists at Bendixen & Amandi International found that just two percent of Hispanic Americans use the term “Latinx” to describe themselves, as most identify themselves as either “Hispanic,” “Latino,” or “Latina.”

Further, 40 percent said the term “Latinx” actually bothers them to some degree, and of those, 20 percent said it bothers them “a lot.”